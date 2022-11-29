Frontline Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 1:40 PM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+311.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.51M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
