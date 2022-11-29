With the holiday shopping season underway, the retailing sector remained in the spotlight during Tuesday's midday trading. In terms of individual stocks, Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw a wave of buying interest after posting Street-beating quarterly results.

Elsewhere in the sector, BigCommerce (BIGC) also saw gains, bolstered by strong Black Friday data.

Moving outside of retail, UPS (UPS) climbed in the wake of an analyst upgrade. Looking to the downside, Chemours (CC) was a notable decliner after giving a weak forecast.

Gainers

Citi Trends (CTRN) surged in midday trading, bolstered by better-than-expected Q3 results. The retailer reported a profit for its latest quarter, surprising analysts, who had generally projected a loss.

CTRN said revenue for the quarter rose almost 16% to $192M. This also topped estimates. Bolstered by the earnings news, the stock jumped 25%.

Elsewhere, UPS (UPS) showed strength following a positive analyst comment, climbing by 2%. Deutsche Bank upgraded the package delivery giant to Buy from Hold, saying that the market has overestimated the threat of short-term headwinds compared to its longer-term profit potential.

"In the near-term, we think market participants are overly focused on volume growth and not on mix and productivity initiatives, which we think can drive positive revenue growth and solid contribution margins despite modestly lower domestic volumes by market participants," the firm said.

Meanwhile, BigCommerce (BIGC) received a 7% boost after posting a strong start to the holiday shopping season. The ecommerce platform said its merchant gross merchandise value rose 31% on Black Friday compared to last year.

Decliner

Chemours (CC) showed weakness after announcing a disappointing forecast, slipping nearly 2% in intraday action. In an investor presentation, the company said results are currently tracking "slightly below" the low end of its 2022 forecast of adjusted EBITDA of $1.40B-$1.45B.

The chemicals company blamed economic uncertainty, especially in Europe and Asia, which has cut into demand for titanium dioxide. The firm added that it is "taking strategic cost actions in order to better position the business for 2023 and beyond."

