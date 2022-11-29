Goldman Sachs said that it sees a "softish" landing for the US economy in 2023, although the risk of a recession remains higher than normal amid lingering inflation and rising interest rates.

In a note released this month, Goldman said that its base case for 2023 is a slow cooling of US inflation without leading to recession, a scenario that is "well-reflected in the markets," but added that investment needs to address "a wide distribution of possible outcomes."

Goldman estimated the US economy still faces a roughly 35% chance of sinking into recession over the next 12 months. In part because of the risk of a downturn, the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) has dropped about 18% in 2022.

"Recession risks plus inflation relief favor fixed income, cash for now," the firm said, adding that downside risks will remain "until inflation cools more and activity stops slowing."

The bank said that while investors may be underestimating the underlying strength of the US economy, upside could be constrained by "a tight supply/demand balance." Goldman also sees Europe being dragged into recession in the coming months by continued conflict in Ukraine.

Goldman predicted that the Fed will shift to a more gradual pacing of future rates hikes, but while this may lead to lower rate volatility, it could translate into mediocre returns.

"While we still see US yields heading higher, we expect modest positive returns on Treasuries through 2023," Goldman added.

Looking to the most recent economic news, the Conference Board said Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence and Expectations indexes both fell in November.