Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) fiscal Q4 earnings improved from Q3, but were roughly flat from a year ago as the bank increased the amount it set aside for bad loans. By contrast, in the year-ago quarter, RBC had released provisions on performing loans.

Q4 adjusted EPS of C$2.78 (US$2.06), vs. the C$2.69 consensus estimate, rose from C$2.55 in Q3 and from C$2.78 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income rose to C$6.28B (US$4.64B) vs. C$5.89B in the prior quarter and from C$5.06B in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin of 1.56% increased from 1.52% in Q3 and from 1.43% in Q4 2021.

RBC (RY) again increased the reserves it set aside for bad loans. Its provision for credit losses was C$381M in Q4 vs. C$340M in Q3 and compared with a release of C$227M in Q4 2021.

Preprovision pretax earnings for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2022 were C$5.2B (US$B), increased 7% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y.

Q4 return on common equity improved to 15.6% from 14.6% in the prior quarter and fell from 16.9% in the year-ago period.

Personal & Commercial Banking preprovision, pretax earnings of C$3.09B rose 3% Q/Q and 25% Y/Y; net income of C$2.14B rose 6% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y.

Wealth Management preprovision pretax earnings of C$1.12B increased 8% Q/Q and 54% Y/Y, while net income of $822M rose 6% Q/Q and surged 47% Y/Y.

Insurance preprovision pretax earnings of C$371M rose 52% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y; net income of C$268M increased 44% Q/Q, mainly on favorable annual actuarial assumption updates and was relatively flat from a year ago.

Investor & Treasury Services preprovision pretax earnings were C$126M, down 39% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y. Net income of C$110M rose 33% Q/Q and was relatively flat Y/Y.

Capital Markets preprovision pretax earnings of C$697M increased 33% Q/Q and dropped 39% Y/Y; net income of C$617M slid 29% Q/Q and 33% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

