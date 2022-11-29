Well-known retail analyst Dana Telsey predicted that shoppers will experience a more promotional holiday season this year, although the fact that companies have enough inventory in stock will lead to a "more civilized" shopping experience, lacking deep "door-buster" discounts and fierce competition among shoppers.

Speaking to CNBC, the CEO of Telsey Advisory said the biggest difference between this year's and last year's shopping seasons is that the retailers have enough inventory. Despite being stressed by inflation, American consumers are spending appropriately and watching for value as they are aware that they will get the best deal after a long wait, she added.

"I think the American consumer is doing just fine so far ... it's value and brands that make the difference," she said.

Telsey argued that the following companies will stand out this holiday season: Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Ralph Lauren (RL), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Macy's (M), TJX Companies (TJX), LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF), Costco Wholesale (COST), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Looking at the likely shape of the holiday shopping season, Telsey predicted that retailers will see a lull in coming days following a successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with shoppers waiting for deals in the 10 days ahead of Christmas.

Taking a broad look at the sector, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) finished flat on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Adobe analytics reported that Cyber Monday sales surged past Black Friday. Separately, Shopify reported a 19% rise in sales for Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend and Walmart showed signs of being a Black Friday winner.