Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) -1.3% in Tuesday's trading after Credit Suisse double-downgraded shares to Underperform from Outperform with a $57 price target, trimmed from $61, anticipating a "bumpy year" in 2023 after the stock already has lagged utility peers during the past three months.

Analyst Nicholas Campanella sees several possible drags on Evergy's (EVRG) 6%-8% EPS compound annual growth rate following the Missouri rate review outcome and mounting inflationary headwinds, principally higher interest rates that he believes will hold back the stock's relative re-rating potential through 2023.

Evergy (EVRG) now must navigate multiple rate cases in Kansas and Missouri during 2023, which Campanella sees creating "an overhang on the stock as investors will be less willing to 'see-through' rate filing risk" after the negative Missouri outcome last December.

Bank of America cited similar concerns in downgrading Evergy (EVRG) to Underperform last week.