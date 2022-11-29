Evergy double-downgraded to Sell equivalent at Credit Suisse

Nov. 29, 2022 2:42 PM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) -1.3% in Tuesday's trading after Credit Suisse double-downgraded shares to Underperform from Outperform with a $57 price target, trimmed from $61, anticipating a "bumpy year" in 2023 after the stock already has lagged utility peers during the past three months.

Analyst Nicholas Campanella sees several possible drags on Evergy's (EVRG) 6%-8% EPS compound annual growth rate following the Missouri rate review outcome and mounting inflationary headwinds, principally higher interest rates that he believes will hold back the stock's relative re-rating potential through 2023.

Evergy (EVRG) now must navigate multiple rate cases in Kansas and Missouri during 2023, which Campanella sees creating "an overhang on the stock as investors will be less willing to 'see-through' rate filing risk" after the negative Missouri outcome last December.

Bank of America cited similar concerns in downgrading Evergy (EVRG) to Underperform last week.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.