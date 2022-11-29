Organigram stock rises after Q4 revenue soars, net loss narrows

Nov. 29, 2022 2:47 PM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), OGI:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Cropped shot farmer checking marijuana or cannabis plantation in greenhouse. Alternative herbal medicine, health, hemp industry concept.

PrathanChorruangsak

  • Shares of Canadian cannabis producer Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) gained as much as 6.1% to $1.05 in Tuesday late afternoon trading, after the company posted a surge in Q4 revenue and a narrower loss.
  • It is worth noting that OGI stock had been on a weak run, having ended lower in four of its past five sessions.
  • OGI earlier in the day reported Q4 net loss of $6.1M, compared to a loss of $26M a year ago. Revenue soared 83% Y/Y to $45.5M.
  • The revenue increase was helped by demand for its recreational cannabis products.
  • "We harvested approximately 16,000 kilos of flower during Q4 to '22 compared to about 12,000 kilos in Q4 of fiscal 2021, an increase of 33%," OGI CFO Derrick West said on the earnings conference call.
  • The company also said it expects fiscal 2023 revenue to be higher than fiscal 2022. It sees "significant growth" in adj. EBITDA in fiscal 2023 over 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.