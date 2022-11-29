Amazon unveils new data security services, chips and more at cloud conference
Nov. 29, 2022 2:49 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced several updates at its annual AWS re:Invent cloud computing conference, including new data and security services, new AWS-designed chips and more.
- The conference, which began on Monday and will run until Friday, saw the announcement of Amazon DataZone, a new data management service that lets customers catalog, discover, share and govern data on Amazon Web Services' cloud, as well as on on-premise and third-party clouds.
- Also unveiled on Tuesday was Amazon Security Lake, which helps enterprise clients aggregate, manage and analyze cybersecurity information from various vendors and AWS SimSpace Weaver, a fully managed compute service that helps customers build and operate large-scale spatial simulations.
- AWS Supply Chain, a new cloud app that gives customers better visibility into the supply chain to help manage risks, lower costs and improve customer experiences was also introduced.
- Lastly, Amazon (AMZN) introduced AWS Clean Rooms, a new service that gives customers the ability to create clean rooms for data to collaborate with their partners to better understand raw data.
- The tech giant also unveiled three Elastic Compute instances that are powered by new AWS-designed Graviton chips, designed for high-performance computing workloads on AWS.
- Amazon (AMZN) shares were lower by 2% to $92.06 in late-day trading on Tuesday.
- Last week, it was reported that Amazon (AMZN) was in a position to settle antitrust probes launched by European regulators.
