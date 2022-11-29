Carnival Cruise Line posts record sale for Cyber Monday

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) posted a record Cyber Monday booking day yesterday that was 50% above volume for Cyber Monday 2019.

With November's introduction of service by Carnival Luminosa in Australia and Carnival Celebration from Miami, and three additional ships joining the fleet over the next 18 months, Carnival is giving its guests plenty of vacation options. 

 Earlier this year, Carnival had said that the one-week period of March 28-April 3 was its busiest booking week in the company's history, showing a double-digit increase from the previous record seven-day booking total.  

