Cion Investment goes ex-dividend tomorrow
Nov. 29, 2022 3:03 PM ETCION Investment Corporation (CION)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cion Investment (NYSE:CION) had declared $0.31/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Payable Dec. 8; for shareholders of record Dec. 1; ex-div Nov. 30.
- "As a result of higher base interest rates, the continued strength of our portfolio and the implementation of our 10b5-1 share repurchase plan, we were able to out earn our distribution and are pleased to announce our intention to declare a special distribution before the year is over,” said Co-CEO Michael A. Reisner in Q3 2022 Earnings.
