Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is due to post its third quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Analysts anticipate $0.15 in earnings per share on $613.34M in revenue for the quarter. The expectations reflect significant downward revisions, with EPS and revenue forecasts cut 17 and 19 times, respectively, in the 90 days ahead of the results.

While the company missed earnings expectations in the second quarter, ambitious store growth plans and hopes for stronger holiday sales led to a rally on the day regardless. Since the late August Q2 report, shares have run over 20% into late November, outpacing the broader market.

Many analysts are anticipating a beat on the reeled-in expectations for the quarter. Additionally, holiday sales “don’t seem terrible” despite warnings from Target (TGT), according to Wells Fargo. However, cautious commentary on the guidance has also been commonplace.

“Beyond the holiday questions, 2023 looks like another hurdle for the stock given that consensus seems high. An uncertain consumer backdrop, questions around the timing of store openings, and a difficult cost-cutting lap represent reasons to take a more cautious approach to next year,” Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly warned. “It's possible management could provide some help, but it's probably also too early to really expect much as it relates to the 2023 outlook.”

While he indicated the quarter is not likely to be “a defining quarter for the stock,” the high multiple for the stock after its recent run should arouse some caution, in his view. Kelly maintained an “Overweight” rating, calling the discount retailer “one of the highest quality growth names in consumer,” but noted there could be some turbulence in the near term into early 2023.

Citi offered similar commentary, pointing to the crucial nature of management commentary on Wednesday’s earnings call.

“While we believe the market already prices in a lower-than consensus EPS (as low as $5.00 next year), a cautious tone by mgmt on F23 could potentially limit upside to shares,” the bank’s analysts said.

The team lowered their own EPS forecasts for 2023 to $5.37 from a prior $5.87. Nonetheless, they too maintained a Buy-equivalent rating, in-line with the Wall Street consensus. The consensus price target stands at $166.05.

SeekingAlpha’s Quant team, by contrast, maintains a Hold rating on the stock.