Hyatt rallies after investors back Dream Hotel acquisition

Wells Fargo said Hyatt Hotels Corporation's (NYSE:H) acquisition of Dream Hotel Group is in line with the hotel operator's strategy of expanding its offerings of higher end/lifestyle properties through asset light acquisitions.

The deal is forecast to aid Hyatt's net unit growth with 0.5% additional rooms to the system initially or an additional 1.5% over the next several years. Wells analyst Dori Kesten noted that while the acquisition is a slight headwind to Hyatt's (H) goal for $2B in net dispositions by the end of 2024 goal, it is not unexpected either.

Kesten and team expect the pricing of Dream Hotel Group will be viewed relatively positively, although continued recessionary worries may temper the positives for the near term with Dream properties having a high leisure and city exposure.

Shares of Hyatt (H) rose 3.20% in late trading on Tuesday after investors reacted favorably to the Dream acquisition.