House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said that House lawmakers tomorrow will take up legislation to prevent a nationwide strike by railroad workers. The move would remove a potential risk to companies such as 3M (NYSE:MMM), Dow (NYSE:DOW), Dupont (NYSE:DD) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) that rely on freight rail.

Pelosi said in a press conference that the House will seek to pass legislation that not only accepts the labor union agreement negotiated by the Biden administration, but also adds worker benefits discussed in later talks.

“I don’t like going against the ability of unions to strike, but weighing the equities, we must avoid a strike," Pelosi said after meeting with President Biden and leaders from both parties at the White House. "Jobs will be lost. Even union jobs will be lost. Water will not be safe. Product will not be going to market.” The Senate needs to approve any legislation passed in the House. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the press conference that he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to push for quick passage in the Senate.

President Biden late Monday had asked Congress to pass a law to prevent a shutdown of U.S. railways by imposing a proposed labor contract rejected by members of four railroad unions.

A U.S. chemicals industry trade group this month saying a work stoppage could trigger a recession. U.S. chemical makers are one of the biggest users of freight rail, shipping more than 33,000 carloads a week valued at $2.8 billion, according to the American Chemistry Council.

“Chemical manufacturers are one of the first industries impacted by the threat of rail strike," the group said. "To prepare for a shutdown, railroads stop accepting security-sensitive shipments” such as chemicals to treat drinking water.

Congressional action would shorten a lengthy labor dispute between the biggest freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers. A strike would impede shipments as early as next week.

The Railway Labor Act empowers Congress to require rail companies and unions to accept labor agreements rejected by their members. Alternatively, lawmakers can order both sides to continue talks and push back a strike deadline or refer the negotiations to arbitration.

Negative Union Reaction

Some unions reacted negatively to Biden's call for Congress to intervene.

“We’re trying to address the issue here of sick time. It’s very important,” Michael Baldwin, president of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, said to CNN. “This action prevents us from reaching the end of our process, takes away the strength and ability that we have to force bargaining or force the railroads to … do the right thing.”

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters also expressed disappointment.

“A call to Congress to act immediately to pass legislation that adopts tentative agreements that exclude paid sick leave ignores the railroad workers’ concerns,” the union said in a statement. “It both denies railroad workers their right to strike while also denying them of the benefit they would likely otherwise obtain if they were not denied their right to strike.”

For more than two years, Union Pacific (UNP), CSX (CSX) and other freight railroads have been negotiating with a dozen labor unions that represent about 115,000 workers. President Biden last summer named an emergency board to help reach an agreement to avert the first national strike in three decades.

The proposed five-year agreement would give railroad workers a 24% wage hike for a five-year period beginning in 2020, when the last contract expired.

The latest proposal also provides an additional paid day off to vacation and paid time off. Work schedules and paid sick time have been key points of contention in the talks. Eight of the 12 unions that represent workers had approved the five-year deals, while four rejected them.

Rail companies and unions agreed to a so-called cooling-off period until Dec. 9.

The last time Congress acted to settle a nationwide railroad dispute was in 1992. After the International Association of Machinists launched a nationwide strike, Congress moved to end the strike two days later by approving legislation signed by President George H.W. Bush the same day.