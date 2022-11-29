Sparta Group gets private placement

Nov. 29, 2022 3:34 PM ETSCAXFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Sparta Group (OTC:SCAXF) intends to complete an offering of up to 10M units at a price of $0.03 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000.
  • Each unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one full share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.05 for a period of twenty four months from the date of closing the offering.
  • Net proceeds will be used for marketing and sales initiatives to educate the investment community and the market-at-large about all the exciting new developments that have been happening under the Sparta umbrella, research and development to enhance technology, operating capital and completing registration of a US quotation on the OTCQB.

