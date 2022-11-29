Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) announced Tuesday that its investigational oral therapy for COVID-19, STI-1558, was well tolerated in a Phase I study in Australia and a Phase Ib study in China.

The Phase I safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) study completed in Australia was designed to evaluate the protease inhibitor STI-1558 across single and multiple oral doses in 58 healthy volunteers.

Citing its topline data, Sorrento (SRNE) said that 11 subjects reported an adverse event in the SAD portion of the trial. In comparison, 13 subjects in the MAD portion reported AEs, including two who experienced liver enzyme elevation in the highest dose cohort, 800 mg BID.

“These data demonstrate that STI-1558 can be a potential treatment for COVID-19 without the need for Ritonavir boosting,” the company added, referring to another protease inhibitor.

Meanwhile, the company has completed the enrollment of 78 COVID-infected participants for its China-based trial (32 in SAD and 46 in MAD).

Citing its early PK data, Sorrento (SRNE) said that results from the SAD portion indicated a consistent PK profile for STI-1558 between the Australia and China trials.

The company has sought regulatory clearance in multiple countries, including the US and Mexico, to study STI-1558 at 600 mg BID for five days as a standalone treatment for COVID-19.

Calling the early-stage data readout as “very encouraging,” Sorrento (SRNE) Chief Executive Henry Ji said: “We are engaging with regulatory agencies on global Phase II/III trial design in order to initiate the STI-1558 Phase II/III trials in Mexico, the US and China as soon as possible.”

Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners drew attention to high management compensation at Sorrento (SRNE) as an issue in a recent bearish thesis on the company.