InsuraGuest Technologies reports quarterly revenue of $81,405

  • Canadian insurtech software company InsuraGuest Technologies (OTCQB:ISGIF) (TSXV:ISGI:CA) generated revenues of $81,405 for the quarter ended Sep. 30, compared to $40,726 Y/Y.
  • The increase was mainly related to revenue generated from the recently launched vacation rental insurance subscription service.
  • The company reported quarterly gross margin of $54,612, vs. $32,185 a year ago.
  • ISGIF reported a comprehensive loss of $190,991, compared to the year-ago loss of $598,950.
  • Operating expenses decreased mainly because of cashflow management efforts and one-time fundraising expenses.
