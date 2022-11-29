InsuraGuest Technologies reports quarterly revenue of $81,405
- Canadian insurtech software company InsuraGuest Technologies (OTCQB:ISGIF) (TSXV:ISGI:CA) generated revenues of $81,405 for the quarter ended Sep. 30, compared to $40,726 Y/Y.
- The increase was mainly related to revenue generated from the recently launched vacation rental insurance subscription service.
- The company reported quarterly gross margin of $54,612, vs. $32,185 a year ago.
- ISGIF reported a comprehensive loss of $190,991, compared to the year-ago loss of $598,950.
- Operating expenses decreased mainly because of cashflow management efforts and one-time fundraising expenses.
