Huobi Global's HT token climbs as crypto exchange preps to airdrop new coin
Nov. 29, 2022 3:47 PM ETHuobi Token USD (HT-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Huobi Token, the native digital coin of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, shot up 11% in Tuesday afternoon trading as the company disclosed that it will airdrop to users a new token dubbed Dominica Coin (DMC), according to a release.
- Huobi Token (HT-USD), changing hands at $6.98, has seen a solid bull run prior to Tuesday's jump, having climbed over 30% just in the past five sessions.
- DMC will be issued by the Caribbean island of Dominica on Huobi Prime "in due time," the exchange said, adding that users can finish their identity verification with Dominica digital identification documents.
- Note that the national Dominica Coin, described as a "symbol displaying the embracement of countries to virtual assets and metaverse," is set to be introduced on crypto billionaire Justin Sun's Tron network," Huobi said.
- Elsewhere in the cryptoverse, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) said it will stop supporting four major cryptos on its wallet service.
