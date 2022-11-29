Okta Q3 2023 Earnings Preview: Growth Targets on Investors' Radar
Nov. 29, 2022 3:52 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-242.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $465.37M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OKTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 12 downward.
- Looking to the third-quarter, Okta (OKTA) said it expects revenue to be between $463M and $465M, up between 32% and 33% year-over-year. Current RPO of $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion, representing a growth rate of 30% to 31% year-over-year; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.25 to $0.24.
- Ratings: Analysts are mostly positive on Okta (OKTA). It has a BUY rating from both Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently outperforms the stock market, rates OKTA a HOLD.
- Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci upgraded the identity and access management company earlier this month, noting that while it is facing a number of challenges, its valuation is "too compelling to ignore."
- DiFucci also helped the stock to gain momentum right after the brutal earnings outlook prompted over 30% decline in post-quarterly results move. It was then he lifted his rating on Okta (OKTA) to neutral from sell, describing it as "a company in disarray", with multiple issues weighing on its operations, and potential ability to grab that "massive" opportunity ahead of it.
- For fiscal 2023, Okta (OKTA) said it expects total revenue to be between $1.812 and $1.82B, up between 39% and 40% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting sales of $1.82B for the full year.
- Recently, the Morgan Stanley analyst highlighted that Microsoft (MSFT) and Okta (OKTA) have become more competitive in the large enterprise segment and the market is increasingly shifting to SaaS.
- On the flip side, Turits lowered estimates on CyberArk (CYBR), Okta (OKTA) but reiterated the firm's overweight ratings on both companies.
- At Sell Rating, Seeking Alpha author Danil Sereda writes, "Okta Stock: Slowing Growth Rates Can't Explain The Valuation Anymore."
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Okta Q3 Preview: What You Need To Know
Comments