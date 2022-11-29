S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as investors await new info on economy, Fed policy; Dow ekes out gain

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished lower on Tuesday, adding to a recent downturn as investors waited for economic data due out later in the week. The Dow spent most of the day in negative territory but scrambled just above flat line going into the close.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -0.6%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -0.2% and the Dow (DJI) ended with a fractional gain.

The S&P 500 slipped 6.31 points to close at 3,957.63, while the Nasdaq retreated 65.72 points to end at 10,983.78.

The Dow Jones held up better than the other major averages, supported by strength in names like American Express, Boeing and Caterpillar. The blue-chip index finished higher by 3.07 points to close at 33,852.53.

Six of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower, led by a nearly 1% drop in Info Tech. Energy and Real Estate were among the day's best-performing segments.

"[The S&P 500 was] marginally lower on Tuesday in thin trading conditions as the market awaits significant events over the coming weeks," analyst Andrew Hecht told Seeking Alpha, pointing to OPEC, China and the prospects for Fed policy as significant near-term catalysts.

Looking ahead, Hecht added: "In a year where the leading stock market indices have declined, end-of-the-year tax loss selling could put additional pressure on equities in an environment where low liquidity could exacerbate to impact ... Expect volatility, and you will not be disappointed."

Trading took place in the wake of a down day on Monday, when a host of concerns weighed on the major averages. Stocks started the week with a decline amid protests in China over COVID-19 lockdowns, hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve speaker and continued instability in the cryptocurrency market.

The mood on Wall Street remained cautious Tuesday ahead of economic data due out later in the week. Wednesday will see the latest reading on Q3 GDP and the ADP's report on private-sector payrolls. Adding to this, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to make remarks.

On Friday, the government will release its monthly employment data, a key figure ahead of the Fed's next interest rate decision.

Chinese stocks rebounded Tuesday after their recent slump. This came on hopes that the country would alter its strict COVID policies. Meanwhile, the group also benefited from a rally in Bilibili (BILI), which advanced after it reported Street-beating results.

Looking at the bond markets, yields edged higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) climbed 5 basis points to 3.75%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) rose 1 basis points to 4.48%.

Among stock movers, HSBC (HSBC) saw an advance after Royal Bank of Canada (RY) agreed to acquire the firm's Canadian operations.