KE Holdings Q3 earnings top estimates as Y/Y declines moderate
Nov. 30, 2022 9:45 AM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) American depositary shares rose 2.6% in Wednesday morning trading after the Chinese real-estate platform known as Beike in China posted better than expected Q3 revenue and earnings per ADS.
- Q3 net revenue of RMB 17.6B ($2.5B) topped the consensus of $2.36B and fell 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB 1.57 (US$0.22), better than the expected earnings per ADS of $0.13, and compared with adjusted net loss per ADS of RMB 0.75 in Q3 2021.
- However, KE Holdings (BEKE) expects Q4 revenue of RMB 14.5B-RMB 15.0B (~US$2.0B-2.1B), less than the consensus estimate of $2.58B.
- Q3 gross transaction value was RMB 737.1B ($103.6B), down 11% Y/Y. Existing home transactions GTV of RMB 449.0B ($63.1B) increased 19% and GTV of new home transaction services fell 36% to RMB 261.5B ($36.8B). GTV of home renovation and furnishings was RMB 2.0B ($0.3B) vs. RMB 66M in the year-ago period. GTV of emerging and other services was RMB 24.7B ($3.5B), down 42% Y/Y.
- Earlier, KE Holdings (BEKE) reports Q3 earnings beat; initiates Q4 guidance
Comments