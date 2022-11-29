Intuit Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.46, revenue of $2.6B beats by $100M

  • Intuit press release (NASDAQ:INTU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.46.
  • Revenue of $2.6B (+29.4% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue of $14.035 billion to $14.250 billion, growth of approximately 10 to 12 percent, down from previous guidance of growth of approximately 14 to 16 percent, vs. consensus of $14.54B.
  • GAAP operating income of $2.794 billion to $2.899 billion, growth of approximately 9 to 13 percent.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $5.258 billion to $5.363 billion, growth of approximately 17 to 19 percent.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.92 to $7.22, a decline of approximately 5 to 1 percent.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $13.59 to $13.89, growth of approximately 15 to 17 percent vs. consensus of $13.78.
  • Q2 2023 Guidance: Revenue to grow approximately 8 to 9 percent, vs. consensus of $2.50B
  • GAAP loss per share of $0.29 to $0.23.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.41 to $1.45 vs. consensus of $2.06

