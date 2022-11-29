POSaBIT Systems reports Q3 results

Nov. 29, 2022 4:06 PM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • POSaBIT Systems press release (OTCQX:POSAF): Q3 Revenue of $10.3M (+60.9% Y/Y).
  • Net loss was $(1.2) million, inclusive of a $(1.0) million non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities, compared with a net loss of $(6.9) million, inclusive of a $(7.9) million non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities in the third quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(290,000), or (2.8)% of revenue, compared with $(439,000), or (6.9)% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2021
  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.2 million compared to $4.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • 2022 Outlook-as of November 29 Total revenue of $37m to $40m

Comments

