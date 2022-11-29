CrowdStrike Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.08, revenue of $580.88M beats by $5.82M

Nov. 29, 2022 4:07 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • CrowdStrike press release (NASDAQ:CRWD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $580.88M (+52.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.82M.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue increased 54% year-over-year and grew to $2.34 billion as of October 31, 2022, of which $198.1 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 79% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents was $2.47 billion as of October 31, 2022.
  • Added 1,460 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 21,146 subscription customers as of October 31, 2022, representing 44% growth year-over-year.
  • CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that have adopted five or more, six or more and seven or more modules was 60%, 36% and 21%, respectively, as of October 31, 2022.
  • Q4 Guidance: Total revenue $619.1 - $628.2M vs. consensus of $634.19M; Non-GAAP income from operations $87.2 - $93.7M, Non-GAAP EPS $0.42 - $0.45 vs. consensus of $0.34.
  • 2023 Outlook: Total revenue of $2,223 - $2,232M from prior outlook of $2,190.5 - $2,205.8M vs. consensus of $2.23B; Non-GAAP income from operations $$347.2 - $353.8M, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49 - $1.52 from prior outlook of $1.31 - $1.33 vs. consensus of $1.34.
  • Shares -11.59%.

Recommended For You

Comments (25)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.