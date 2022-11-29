CrowdStrike Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.08, revenue of $580.88M beats by $5.82M
Nov. 29, 2022 4:07 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor25 Comments
- CrowdStrike press release (NASDAQ:CRWD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $580.88M (+52.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.82M.
- Annual Recurring Revenue increased 54% year-over-year and grew to $2.34 billion as of October 31, 2022, of which $198.1 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
- Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 79% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Cash and Cash Equivalents was $2.47 billion as of October 31, 2022.
- Added 1,460 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 21,146 subscription customers as of October 31, 2022, representing 44% growth year-over-year.
- CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that have adopted five or more, six or more and seven or more modules was 60%, 36% and 21%, respectively, as of October 31, 2022.
- Q4 Guidance: Total revenue $619.1 - $628.2M vs. consensus of $634.19M; Non-GAAP income from operations $87.2 - $93.7M, Non-GAAP EPS $0.42 - $0.45 vs. consensus of $0.34.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenue of $2,223 - $2,232M from prior outlook of $2,190.5 - $2,205.8M vs. consensus of $2.23B; Non-GAAP income from operations $$347.2 - $353.8M, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49 - $1.52 from prior outlook of $1.31 - $1.33 vs. consensus of $1.34.
- Shares -11.59%.
Comments (25)