NetApp slides after weak guidance, Q2 revenue misses consensus
Nov. 29, 2022 4:08 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)ARRBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NetApp press release (NASDAQ:NTAP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $1.66B (+5.7% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Q2 product revenue grew 3% year-over-year to $837 million, the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth
- Q2 billings were $1.60 billion, an increase of 3% year-over-year, 9% in constant currency
- NetApp Public Cloud annualized revenue run rate (ARR) increased 55% year-over-year to $603 million
- All-flash array ARR increased 2% year-over-year to $3.1 billion
- Q3 Guidance: Revenue expected between $1.525 billion to $1.675 billion vs. consensus of $1.71B
- Non-GAAP EPS expected between $1.25 - $1.35 vs. consensus of $1.44;
- For the full year, revenue is expected to grow between 2% to 4%; Public Cloud ARR of $700M; and operating margin expected between ~17-23%
- Shares -10%.
Comments (1)