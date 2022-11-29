NetApp slides after weak guidance, Q2 revenue misses consensus

Nov. 29, 2022
  • NetApp press release (NASDAQ:NTAP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $1.66B (+5.7% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Q2 product revenue grew 3% year-over-year to $837 million, the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth
  • Q2 billings were $1.60 billion, an increase of 3% year-over-year, 9% in constant currency
  • NetApp Public Cloud annualized revenue run rate (ARR) increased 55% year-over-year to $603 million
  • All-flash array ARR increased 2% year-over-year to $3.1 billion
  • Q3 Guidance: Revenue expected between $1.525 billion to $1.675 billion vs. consensus of $1.71B
  • Non-GAAP EPS expected between $1.25 - $1.35 vs. consensus of $1.44;
  • For the full year, revenue is expected to grow between 2% to 4%; Public Cloud ARR of $700M; and operating margin expected between ~17-23%
  • Shares -10%.

