Salesforce results set to come as uncertainty over company's deals grows

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is set to deliver its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's stock market close, and the cloud-based business-software giant's report comes amid what are believed to be a growing number of delays in its customers' orders.

Wall Street analysts estimate that Salesforce (CRM) will turn in a profit of $1.22 a share on $7.82B in total revenue. That forecast calls from revenue to grow by 14% from the same period a year ago, but would also be Salesforce's (CRM) slowest year-over-year growth since the company went public.

Many eyes will be focused upon Salesforce's (CRM) subscription and support sales, which are forecast to reach $7.3B.

Also of note will be Salesforce's (CRM) remaining performance obligations [RPOs], which are estimated to total $41.09B. RPOs represent future contracts that have yet to be recorded as revenue.

The company might also give details about reports that it began laying off hundreds or more employees earlier this month.

Last week, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill gave a cloudy assessment of Salesforce's (CRM) outlook, and said the company's situation was showing signs of worsening ahead of its quarterly report.