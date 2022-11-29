Diamondback Energy prices $650M senior notes
Nov. 29, 2022 4:10 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) on Tuesday priced an offering of $650 million 6.250% senior notes due March 15, 2053.
- The price to the public for the notes is 99.985% of the principal amount.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes.
- The notes offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
- TD Securities (USA) LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. have served as joint book-running managers for the notes offering.
