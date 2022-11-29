Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 in-line, revenue of $7.87B beats by $480M

Nov. 29, 2022 4:10 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise press release (NYSE:HPE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 in-line.
  • Revenue of $7.87B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $480M.
  • Annualized revenue run-rate of $936 million, up 17% and up 25% adjusted for currency from the prior-year period.
  • Non-GAAP of 33.1%, up 10 basis points from the prior-year period and down 160 basis points sequentially.
  • Cash flow from operations of $3.0 billion was flat from the prior-year period
  • Free cash flow: $2.0 billion, up $1.9 billion from the prior-year period
  • Outlook: Revenue: Estimates Q1 fiscal 2023 revenue to be in the range of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion
  • Reiterates fiscal 2023 revenue growth of 2%-4% adjusted for currency
  • Reiterates free cash flow guidance of $1.9 to $2.1 billion
  • Diluted net EPS: Estimates Q1 fiscal 2023 GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.40 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.58.
  • Reiterates fiscal 2023 GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.46 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.04.
  • Shares +2.85%.

