Provident Bancorp has no direct exposure to BlockFi
Nov. 29, 2022 4:12 PM ETProvident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC)SIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC), the holding company for BankProv, said Tuesday it has no direct exposure to BlockFi or any of its entities.
- "The Bank has no outstanding loans to, investments in, or deposits from, and has not partnered with, BlockFi, the crypto firm that has filed for bankruptcy protection," Provident Bancorp (PVBC) said in a statement.
- After Monday's close, Silvergate Capital (SI) said its direct exposure to BlockFi was less than $20M of its total digital asset customer deposits.
- On Monday, crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after FTX, which had provided a credit line to BlockFi, filed for bankruptcy itself.
Comments