Meridian Mining UK to implement 9.3M shares private placement
Nov. 29, 2022 4:15 PM ETMeridian Mining UK Societas (MRRDF), MNO:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Meridian Mining UK (OTCQB:MRRDF) (TSX:MNO:CA) is set to privately place 9.3M shares at $0.35 per share.
- The private placement is for minimum gross proceeds of CAD3.25M.
- The company has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities, as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents.
- The offering will be conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into between the company and the agents on or prior to the closing date of the offering.
- The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for the completion of the company's Cabaçal Project PEA, Cabaçal Project exploration program, property payment pursuant to the Cabaçal Purchase Agreement, general corporate and administration costs and general working capital.
- The offering is anticipated to close on or about Dec. 6.
- Source: Press Release
