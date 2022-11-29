Tegna ticks higher amid report on buyout debt structure
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) ticked up 0.5% amid a report about financing for Standard General's planned takeover of the TV broadcaster.
- Tegna (TGNA) is said to be exploring ways with banks financing the deal to use some cash that the TV broadcaster has generated to help pay down some of the $8.21 debt package associated with the deal, according to a Dealreporter item.
- The banks expect to start the sale of the debt early next year, though launch of the process depends on getting Federal Communications Commission approval for the deal, Dealreporter said.
- Last Tuesday Tegna (TGNA) agreed to extend the end date for its sale to Standard General until February.
- Tegna (TGNA) earlier this month announced that the sale received no objections from Team Telecom. Team Telecom assists the FCC in its review of telecom license applications when foreign persons have ownership stakes.
- Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General for $24/share in cash.
