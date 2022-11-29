Splunk Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+167.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $846.53M (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPLK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
