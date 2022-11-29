Elastic Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $261.64M (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward.
