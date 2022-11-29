Synopsys Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNPS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments