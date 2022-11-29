Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) announced it will bring in proceeds of $43.5M from a private placement of 8,176,694 Class A ordinary shares.

The company said the placement was priced at $5.32 per share. The placement is expected to close on December 5, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wallbox (WBX) has also agreed to file a registration statement for the resale of the ordinary shares purchased pursuant to the private placement.

The electric vehicle charging specialist said the transaction is designed to further strengthen its balance sheet and provide growth capital that will enable the continued execution of its strategic plan. Participants in the offering included Iberdrola and Kensington Capital Partners, both strategic partners and current shareholders, Orilla Asset Management and Quadis, which are current shareholders and board members, and Enric Asunción, Co-founder and CEO of Wallbox.

Shares of Wallbox (WBX) fell 1.90% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.