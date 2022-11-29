Why did GEO Group stock soar today? Wedbush upgrades to Outperform
Nov. 29, 2022 4:22 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- GEO Group (GEO) stock surged 16% in Tuesday regular-session trading after Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded the operator and owner of correctional and immigration centers to Outperform.
- The analyst made the case that tailwinds are emerging while some headwinds are diminishing. The potential revocation of an order that halted immigration at the onset of COVID, a recent debt restructuring and shifting political sentiment to alternatives to detention should help drive the company's high-margin electronic monitoring business, McCanless said.
- In Q3, the electronic monitoring business jumped 81% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q, with net operating margins exceeding 50%, "and we anticipate this number to climb as the Federal government seeks to increase funding for alternatives to detention for those apprehended at a border crossing," the analyst wrote.
- Earlier this month, Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management added to his Geo Group stake (GEO).
Comments