Compass Minerals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.25, revenue of $249.4M beats by $22.4M
Nov. 29, 2022 4:23 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals press release (NYSE:CMP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $249.4M (-40.8% Y/Y) beats by $22.4M.
- The growth in sales is driven by increased Salt segment sales volumes and favorable Plant Nutrition average selling price.
- "Consolidated operating earnings of $7.5 million, up $5.4 million year over year, and adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 million up $2.0 million year over year, were also driven by strong Salt segment sales volume and the favorable impact of Plant Nutrition higher average selling price partially offset by increased production and distribution costs," report.
Comments