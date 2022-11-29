Compass Minerals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.25, revenue of $249.4M beats by $22.4M

Nov. 29, 2022 4:23 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Compass Minerals press release (NYSE:CMP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $249.4M (-40.8% Y/Y) beats by $22.4M.
  • The growth in sales is driven by increased Salt segment sales volumes and favorable Plant Nutrition average selling price.
  • "Consolidated operating earnings of $7.5 million, up $5.4 million year over year, and adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 million up $2.0 million year over year, were also driven by strong Salt segment sales volume and the favorable impact of Plant Nutrition higher average selling price partially offset by increased production and distribution costs," report. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.