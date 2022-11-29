Tuesday Morning to effect 1-for-30 reverse stock split

Nov. 29, 2022 4:25 PM ETTuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor3 Comments

Tuesday Morning home decor retail location. Tuesday Morning specializes in lower price name-brand merchandise.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Off-price retailer Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) is implementing a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
  • Tuesday Morning's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
  • The company's majority shareholder had approved a reverse stock split on Sep. 28, with the action intended to enable the company to regain compliance with the $1 per share minimum bid price required for continued listing on Nasdaq.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.