Tuesday Morning to effect 1-for-30 reverse stock split
Nov. 29, 2022 4:25 PM ETTuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Off-price retailer Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) is implementing a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
- Tuesday Morning's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
- The company's majority shareholder had approved a reverse stock split on Sep. 28, with the action intended to enable the company to regain compliance with the $1 per share minimum bid price required for continued listing on Nasdaq.
- Source: Press Release
