Cansortium GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $22.1M misses by $2.9M
Nov. 29, 2022 4:26 PM ETCansortium Inc. (CNTMF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cansortium press release (OTCQX:CNTMF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $22.1M (+41.9% Y/Y) misses by $2.9M.
- Florida revenue increased 39% to $18.2 million compared to $13.1 million.
- Adjusted gross profit[1] increased 71% to $16.7 million or 75.5% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million or 62.7% of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 140% to a record $11.7 million or 53.1% of revenue, compared to $4.9 million or 31.3% of revenue.
- Cash from operations increased significantly to $5.4 million compared to cash used of $(4.2) million.
- At September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $9.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $69.4 million of total debt.
- 2022 Outlook: Cansortium now expects revenue for 2022 to range between $85-$90 million (previously expected $90-$95 million). The Company also expects to close the year with Adjusted EBITDA exceeding its previously issued guidance of $25-$28 million for 2022.
