Cansortium GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $22.1M misses by $2.9M

Nov. 29, 2022 4:26 PM ETCansortium Inc. (CNTMF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Cansortium press release (OTCQX:CNTMF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
  • Revenue of $22.1M (+41.9% Y/Y) misses by $2.9M.
  • Florida revenue increased 39% to $18.2 million compared to $13.1 million.
  • Adjusted gross profit[1] increased 71% to $16.7 million or 75.5% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million or 62.7% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 140% to a record $11.7 million or 53.1% of revenue, compared to $4.9 million or 31.3% of revenue.
  • Cash from operations increased significantly to $5.4 million compared to cash used of $(4.2) million.
  • At September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $9.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $69.4 million of total debt.
  • 2022 Outlook: Cansortium now expects revenue for 2022 to range between $85-$90 million (previously expected $90-$95 million). The Company also expects to close the year with Adjusted EBITDA exceeding its previously issued guidance of $25-$28 million for 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.