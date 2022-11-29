AST SpaceMobile slides 13% on $65M stock offering

  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has slipped 13.1% after hours following news it's launching a public offering of $65M in common stock.
  • B. Riley Securities will be the sole book-runner. And the company is granting it a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional $9.75M worth of shares at the public offering price, to cover overallotments.
  • The offering ties to a shelf registration the company filed Nov. 10.
  • AST SpaceMobile's market cap is $1.17B; it has 55.4M shares outstanding.

