Box Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $251.67M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BOX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
