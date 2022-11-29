nCino Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.45M (+47.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCNO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
