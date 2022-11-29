Fisker initiated at Buy as Evercore sees over 100% upside

Nov. 29, 2022 4:35 PM ET

Automakers Display New Models At The Los Angeles Auto Show

Mario Tama

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) gained a new bull on Tuesday as Evercore offered an optimistic outlook on the stock.

The firm’s analysts said that the company’s asset-light, differentiated business model from the likes of Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) should allow the automaker to carve out solid market share.

“Fisker targets share gains in a currently neglected EV space – well-styled smaller SUVs with tech-forward features, with lower cost PEAR CUV on the way (’24),” the team said. “We see 40-50% upside to ’23 revenue consensus and a path to ~40k deliveries, easing the negative sentiment surrounding the former SPAC and unlocking a higher valuation.”

As such, the team initiated the stock at Outperform and assigned the stock a $15 price target, suggesting the stock could double from Tuesday’s closing price of $7.25.

Comments (3)

