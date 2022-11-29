Viemed Healthcare enters into new syndicated credit facilities
- Home medical equipment services company Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) (TSX:VMD:CA) has entered into new syndicated credit facilities.
- The facilities consist of a five-year senior secured revolving credit facility of up to $30M and a five-year delayed draw term loan facility of up to $30M, which may be borrowed in multiple drawdowns.
- The size of the new facilities may also be increased by up to $30M.
- The proceeds of the revolving credit facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness, to finance future potential acquisitions, for working capital purposes and for capital expenditures.
- The proceeds of the term loan facility will be used to finance future potential acquisitions and to pay transaction fees, costs and expenses related to such acquisitions.
