Viemed Healthcare enters into new syndicated credit facilities

Nov. 29, 2022 4:36 PM ETViemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD), VMD:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Top View of young man breathing on ventilator or oxygen concentrator mask at hospital due coronavirus covid-19 dyspnea or shortness of breath - Concept of covid viral infection millennial people.

lakshmiprasad S/iStock via Getty Images

  • Home medical equipment services company Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) (TSX:VMD:CA) has entered into new syndicated credit facilities.
  • The facilities consist of a five-year senior secured revolving credit facility of up to $30M and a five-year delayed draw term loan facility of up to $30M, which may be borrowed in multiple drawdowns.
  • The size of the new facilities may also be increased by up to $30M.
  • The proceeds of the revolving credit facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness, to finance future potential acquisitions, for working capital purposes and for capital expenditures.
  • The proceeds of the term loan facility will be used to finance future potential acquisitions and to pay transaction fees, costs and expenses related to such acquisitions.
  • Source: Press Release

