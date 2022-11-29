Aspen Aerogels secures $100M loan deal with General Motors, proposes $200M stock offering

Nov. 29, 2022 4:38 PM ETAspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stated late Tuesday that it has started off $200M stock offering, which will see underwriters' over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares offered.
  • The technology company further has inked a $100M secured loan agreement with General Motors' (GM) affiliate in connection with Aspen's construction and equipping of its second aerogel manufacturing facility in Statesboro, Georgia.
  • This lending commitment of $100M will be available to Aspen to draw on a periodic basis from January 2023 through September 2023. Also, the Loan has a maturity date of March 31, 2025 and carries no prepayment penalty.
  • "We are proud to be a key supplier to GM.....GM's investment will be dedicated to support the construction of our new, state-of-the-art aerogel manufacturing facility in Georgia, which is designed to triple Aspen's nameplate aerogel capacity in support of our significant growth plans," commented Donald R. Young, Aspen's President and CEO.
  • ASPN shares are down 4% in extended after-hours session.
  • Earlier: Aspen Aerogels reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 earnings guidance

