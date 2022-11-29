Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) confirmed it's engaged in preliminary talks with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Janssen Global Service and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on potential takeover offers for the company. The stock was halted for news pending.

There is no certainty that an offer for the company will be made, according to a statement.

The Horizon (HZNP) confirmation comes after the WSJ reported Tuesday after the market close that the company is garnering takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies. HZNP has a market cap of almost $18 billion and a typical takeover premium could see the company selling for well above $20 billion.

The takeover news also comes after speculation earlier this month that the company may be the target of an activist after a 13-F filing. Barclays added 3.56 million shares in 3Q, up from 288K in the prior quarter, Dealreporter and Gordon Haskett highlighted earlier this month. It's possible that an activist investor may have been accumulating the shares through Barclays.

Horizon Therapeutics jumped 11% on Nov. 2 after strong sales for arthritis therapy prompted a guidance raise.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday.