Sirius XM commissions two more satellites from Maxar
Nov. 29, 2022 4:44 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), MAXR, MAXR:CABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) has commissioned Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to build two new communications satellites.
- The geostationary SXM-11 and SXM-12 satellites would join two others already in that pipeline: SXM-9 and SXM-10, meaning that Maxar is now developing four spacecraft for Sirius XM.
- The new satellites will be twin high-powered digital audio radio satellites built on Maxar's 1300-class platform in California.
- “This agreement, in combination with SXM-9 and -10 ordered last year, shows one of Maxar’s greatest strengths—the advantage of performance at scale," said Maxar's Chris Johnson. “These satellites will provide more capability to SiriusXM’s fleet, including an expanded service area and higher service quality."
Comments