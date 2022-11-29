Emerson names automation solutions tech chief Peter Zornio as group's CTO
Nov. 29, 2022 4:47 PM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Emerson (NYSE:EMR) stated Tuesday the appointment of Peter Zornio as its new chief technology officer.
- Zornio joined Emerson in 2006. He most recently has been serving in the role of CTO for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business and has led development for Emerson’s comprehensive automation systems and software portfolio, including the company’s Plantweb digital ecosystem and Industrial IoTs.
- Prior to joining Emerson, he held product and marketing roles at Honeywell.
- Zornio will continue to serve on the board of directors of Emerson Ventures, the company’s corporate venture capital arm, the company told.
Comments