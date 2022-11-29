Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) on Tuesday completed the syndication of minority interests in its Cboe Digital business with a group of 13 firms, including Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Other investors taking minority stakes in the business include B2C2, DRW, GSR, Hidden Road, IMC, Jane Street, Jump Crypto, Susquehanna International Group, and tastyworks.

"Together with our partner firms, we will look to explore opportunities across digitization, including discovering new areas of tradable products specific to managing digital asset risk, building new digital technology in a safe and compliant way, and helping craft the future of digital assets with proven market expertise and regulatory experience, which we believe will help the space mature and ultimately grow," said John Palmer, president of CBOE Digital.

As part of the digital business, Cboe (CBOE) plans to form a Digital Advisory Committee comprised of a cross-section of investor and commercial partner firms. The committee will advise Cboe on the ongoing development of the Cboe Digital spot and derivatives markets, and more broadly, the digital asset space, the company said.

Cboe Digital (formerly ErisX) operates a spot market, derivatives market and clearing platform, and plans to develop and distribute a range of digital asset data products, subject to regulatory approval.

The company had announced the initial equity investors and expected commercial partners in August.