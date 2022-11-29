PBF energy and PBF logistics announce the departure of chief financial officer

  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has announced that C. Erik Young, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned and  will be effective December 20, 2022.
  • Mr. Young enjoyed a twelve-year career at PBF and has served as the Company's CFO since 2014.
  • Erik  helped the Company successfully navigate the turmoil brought about the global Pandemic.
  • Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy's and PBF Logistics' Chairman and CEO, said, On behalf of the Boards of Directors and management team, thanks  Erik for all of his contributions to PBF Energy and PBF Logistics.
