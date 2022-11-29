Nylacast Automotive and NN join hands on worm gearsets
Nov. 29, 2022 4:53 PM ETNNBRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NN (NNBR) and Nylacast Automotive announce their collaboration on electric power steering worm wheel and worm shaft gearsets.
- NN, a manufacturer of worm shafts, and Nylacast, a manufacturer of worm wheels, will collaborate to provide customers with a complete worm gearset solution.
- This partnership is expected to provide customers the option to buy a complete gearset as opposed to making or sourcing the two parts separately.
- “We are truly excited for this opportunity to work with NN. This collaboration offers our customers a one-stop shop globally,” said Simon Harvey, Managing Director of Nylacast Automotive. “The system operation between the worm wheel and the worm shaft is critical to refined noise-and-vibration-harshness (NVH) solutions. This is especially true as vehicle cabins become even quieter.”
